Gene A. Post, 77, Clearwater

August 17, 1947 - October 3, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Gene A. Post, 77, of Clearwater, who passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at his home. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery in Clearwater.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Parish prayers will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Gene was born on August 17, 1947 to Arthur and Mabel (Shalburg) Post in Monticello, Minnesota. He grew up in the Clearwater area and graduated from Annandale High School in 1966. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and honorably served his country for six years. Gene was united in marriage to Judy A. Paumen on November 30, 1968 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Maple Lake. Gene worked for Contech Construction Products in Shakopee for many years, before working for T.O. Plastics in Clearwater, from where he eventually retired in 2013. Gene was an active member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, where he served in various ministries. He also served in leadership positions in the Wright Saddle Club and 4H.

Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to be around animals, especially working with horses, his cats and his dogs. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and driving his old car. Gene was a “behind the scenes” type of man; always willing, patient, and dependable for what ever his family or friends needed. He was a servant leader who enjoyed giving of himself to others through his time and talents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy; children, Jennifer Lee, David (Brenda), Sara (Paul) Hunz, Martha (Brian) Foss, and Karen (Jeremy) O’Konek; 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Wheeler; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ardis (Chuck) Hoffman, Marlys Wheeler; and brother, Jim Moody.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pregnancy Resource Center.