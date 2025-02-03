Gas Prices Down As Economists Wait for Effects of Trump Tariffs

Gas Prices Down As Economists Wait for Effects of Trump Tariffs

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.1 cents in the past week, averaging $2.94 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents, averaging $3.04.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.62 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says the national average has seen little meaningful change over the past week.

However, with President Trump imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, some motorists may see gas prices inch up in certain regions.  Trump's new trade war has already triggered retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.  Gas Buddy says they expect a modest impact on fuel prices particularly in the Great Lakes, Midwest, Rockies, and Northeast U.S. all markets that rely heavily on Canadian crude oil or refined product imports from Canada.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

However, a prolonged trade war could weaken global economies, reducing demand and partially offset the effects of the tariffs.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOKS: Things You'd Find in Your Grandpa's Garage

Adventures were plentiful in the domain of your family's patriarch who saw no use for rules - unless he was the one making them. From rusty tools to a stack of filthy magazines, Grandpa's garage was a land of mystery and danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON