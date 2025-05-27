Gas Prices Unchanged in The Last Week in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) - Gas prices are expected to stay pretty steady through the summer months.

Gas Buddy says they don't expect to national average to rise above $3.30 per gallon, or drop much below $3 for now.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have remained unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.02.

The national average price for gas is also unchanged at $3.13 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.46 per gallon.

