Gas Prices Starting to Rise Again in the New Year
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Oil prices have surged to nearly $74 a barrel, the highest level in months, driven by optimism that China's recent economic policy shifts could boost oil demand.
Gas Buddy says while national average gas prices recently dipped below $3 per gallon, those days are likely behind us.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.03.
Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87.
The national average price of diesel has increased 1.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.48 per gallon.
