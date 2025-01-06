Gas Prices Starting to Rise Again in the New Year

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Oil prices have surged to nearly $74 a barrel, the highest level in months, driven by optimism that China's recent economic policy shifts could boost oil demand.

Gas Buddy says while national average gas prices recently dipped below $3 per gallon, those days are likely behind us.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.03.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87.

The national average price of diesel has increased 1.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.48 per gallon.

