Gas Prices Rise, Diesel Prices Fall in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Most Americans continued to see average gasoline prices go higher in the last week.

Gas Buddy says the reason is gasoline demand is rising as more people are getting out, combined with the summer gas switchover, and continued refinery maintenance. They say the madness should slow down in the next few weeks as the peak maintenance season gets behind us.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20 a gallon.

The national average price for gas has risen 4.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.44 a gallon.

When it comes to diesel, the news has been good, above average temperatures have lowered heating oil demand, and average diesel prices are on the cusp of falling back below $4 per gallon.

