Gas Prices Rise Slightly in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have risen slightly in the past week in Minnesota and nationally.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 4.0 cents per gallon, averaging $3.08.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.16.

With oil prices jumping after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a larger-than-expected half percent, some states saw gas prices inch back up.  Gas Buddy says most of these increases should be temporary with declines returning in the days and weeks ahead.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.55 per gallon.

