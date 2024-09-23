Gas Prices Rise Slightly in Minnesota, Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have risen slightly in the past week in Minnesota and nationally.
Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 4.0 cents per gallon, averaging $3.08.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.16.
With oil prices jumping after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a larger-than-expected half percent, some states saw gas prices inch back up. Gas Buddy says most of these increases should be temporary with declines returning in the days and weeks ahead.
Get our free mobile app
The national average price of diesel has declined 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.55 per gallon.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Event Producer, Culinary Teacher Create The Culinary Studio
- Quiet Oaks' Autumn Reflections to Celebrate Caregivers
- Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Sherburne County Lake
- Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller Wrapping Up 23 Year Career
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore
From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz