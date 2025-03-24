Gas Prices Rise Sharply in Minnesota, Slightly Up Nationally

Gas Prices Rise Sharply in Minnesota, Slightly Up Nationally

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen, driven by the final step in the transition to summer gasoline across much of the country.

Gas Buddy says the increase has nothing to do with politics or tariffs, which remain paused for now, but instead is the result of the season, and is something that happens almost every year.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 14.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.08 per gallon.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.54 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON