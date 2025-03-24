Gas Prices Rise Sharply in Minnesota, Slightly Up Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen, driven by the final step in the transition to summer gasoline across much of the country.

Gas Buddy says the increase has nothing to do with politics or tariffs, which remain paused for now, but instead is the result of the season, and is something that happens almost every year.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 14.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.08 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.54 per gallon.

