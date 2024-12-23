Gas Prices Rise for Second Straight Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've seen a second consecutive weekly rise in gas prices.
Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.9 cents in the last week, averaging $2.88 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.01.
The national average price of diesel has increased 0.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.47 per gallon.
