Gas Prices Rise for Second Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've seen a second consecutive weekly rise in gas prices.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.9 cents in the last week, averaging $2.88 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.01.

The national average price of diesel has increased 0.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.47 per gallon.

