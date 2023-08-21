Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Minnesota in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73.

The national average price of gas has been unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents and stands at $4.27 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says with California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gas prices could arise.

