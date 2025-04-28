Gas Prices Expected to Rise Slightly
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are down slightly this week.
Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.01. The national average price of gasoline is unchanged, averaging $3.10.
The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.49.
Gas Buddy says oil prices, which had fallen into the $50 per barrel range at the height of President Trump's trade war, have now rallied and are holding in the low $60s, leading to rising gas prices in some states.
Get our free mobile app
For now, expect the national average to bounce around in the $3.10 to $3.20 per gallon range in the coming week.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Matt Love Dancing For Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- St. Cloud Company Specializing in Theater Commercials Expanding
- Multi-Million Project, Pickleball Coming To Whitney Regional Park
LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television
From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz