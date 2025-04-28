Gas Prices Expected to Rise Slightly

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are down slightly this week.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.01.  The national average price of gasoline is unchanged, averaging $3.10.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.49.

Gas Buddy says oil prices, which had fallen into the $50 per barrel range at the height of President Trump's trade war, have now rallied and are holding in the low $60s, leading to rising gas prices in some states.

For now, expect the national average to bounce around in the $3.10 to $3.20 per gallon range in the coming week.

 

