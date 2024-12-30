Gas Prices Falling to Close out 2024

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have started to fall once again.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85.

The national average price of gasoline has also fallen 3.0 cents, averaging $2.98 a gallon.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.47 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says after a few weeks of rising gas prices, the national average has reversed course, declining as we close out 2024. This year will mark the second consecutive year of a decline in the national average.

