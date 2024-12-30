Gas Prices Falling to Close out 2024

Gas Prices Falling to Close out 2024

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have started to fall once again.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85.

The national average price of gasoline has also fallen 3.0 cents, averaging $2.98 a gallon.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.47 per gallon.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says after a few weeks of rising gas prices, the national average has reversed course, declining as we close out 2024.  This year will mark the second consecutive year of a decline in the national average.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Maple Lake with Us

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON