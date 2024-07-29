Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.0 cents in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon.

Nationally average gasoline prices have risen 0.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.47 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.78 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says with the summer winding down and GasBuddy data showing disappointing gasoline demand and struggling oil prices, we could eventually see the national average falling a bit more, especially once the refinery in Illinois restarts operations.

