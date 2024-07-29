Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.0 cents in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon.

Nationally average gasoline prices have risen 0.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.47 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.78 per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says with the summer winding down and GasBuddy data showing disappointing gasoline demand and struggling oil prices, we could eventually see the national average falling a bit more, especially once the refinery in Illinois restarts operations.

READ RELATED ARTICLES