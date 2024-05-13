Gas Prices Expected to Continue to Fall Ahead of Memorial Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Gas prices have had nearly a 10-cent drop to the high we saw a few weeks ago.

Gas Buddy says as we get closer to Memorial Day weekend the prices will continue to fall. They say the trend will likely continue into June and beyond.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58. Gas prices in Minnesota are unchanged in the past week.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.90.

READ RELATED ARTICLES