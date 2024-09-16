Gas Prices Continue to Fall

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.15 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says the average price has fallen below $3 in 18 states, with some 65,000 stations selling below that mark. With the change to winter gasoline happening today (Monday) at most stations across the country, the outlook it that the national average will continue to make a run at falling to $2.99 for the first time since 2021.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.57 per gallon, the lowest level since January 2022, over 900 days ago.

READ RELATED ARTICLES