Gas Prices Rise in Minnesota, Fall Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Most of the country has seen a reprieve from rising gasoline prices, thanks to weaker-than-expected gasoline demand.

Gas Buddy says while a good portion of the country saw average gasoline prices decline, severe weather completely knocked out power to a major refinery outside Chicago early last week, immediately impacting gas supplies to Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.47.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.

