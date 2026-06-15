When we eat ice cream too fast we often get a headache. Headache Neurology Nurse Practitioner Anna E. Boeke from CentraCare joined me on WJON to discuss headaches, concussions and head injuries.

Ice Cream Headaches

Boeke says ice cream headaches are actually a headache. She says each of us have a bundle of nerves that sits mid brain right above the soft palette. It's called the sphenopalatine ganglion, which is often times referred to SPG. Boeke explains when that bundle of nerves gets irritated or cold, it can trigger neuro pathways in the brain including headaches. Ice cream headaches usually go away on their own but Boeke says they can treat the bundle of nerves in the brain by numbing them with lidocaine, which can be helpful for headaches.

Migraines

People that have chronic headache disorders, often times migraines, can be more susceptible to post concussion symptoms. Boeke says it is because the brain is already primed to have headaches. There is a large genetic component of people who develop migraine headaches. She says females are more susceptible to migraines due to more hormone changes in their lifespan than males. Migraines are set off by a host of triggers including bright lights, loud sounds, strong smells, visual motion, illness, stress and weather changes.

Brain Health

High blood pressure and high cholesterol are both negatives toward a healthy brain. There are two types of brain injuries, acquired and traumatic. Boeke says concussion falls under the category of traumatic. Acquired brain injuries are things that happen to the brain that aren't a hit to the head/brain. Other acquired brain injuries could be a stroke or post viral brain injuries. Common causes of traumatic brain injuries include slips and falls, car accidents, and sporting activities.

Concussions

A concussion is a type of brain injury that is caused by a bump, a blow or a jolt to the head or to the body that causes the head to move rapidly from one direction to the other. Loss of consciousness is not necessary for a person to have a concussion. Boeke says concussions are often times a silent injury that they go more off the symptoms the person is having.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Anna Boeke, click below.