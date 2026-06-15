ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can enjoy an outdoor benefit concert near downtown St. Cloud this Friday evening.

The musical group "The Lowertown Project" will be performing in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church along 5th Avenue South.

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They will be accepting a free will offering to benefit The Recovery Community Network.

Band leader Mike Karl says he formed the group about five or six years ago.

The music that we typically do is a variety of Christian-based, faith-based, positive message music.

The Lowertown Project has eight members.

Their host church is the First Presbyterian Church, where they play for the regular church services about once a month. They also play for other community events and fundraisers throughout the year.

If you go to the free concert on Friday, you should bring your own chairs. An opening act will start at about 5:45 p.m. with The Lowertown Project playing from about 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Karl says the band will be debuting a James Taylor song during the show in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.