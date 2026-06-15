Gas Prices Drop Below Four Bucks For The First Time Since April

Gas Prices Drop Below Four Bucks For The First Time Since April

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UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices fell in 47 states over the last week, with the national average dropping below $4 per gallon late Sunday night for the first time since mid-April.

GasBuddy says the decline came as oil prices moved sharply lower in reaction to news of a potential deal between the United States and Iran, although it remains to be seen whether the agreement will hold.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have decreased by 11.1 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.85.  The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.99.  The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.18 per gallon.

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers

Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.

Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

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