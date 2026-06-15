UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices fell in 47 states over the last week, with the national average dropping below $4 per gallon late Sunday night for the first time since mid-April.

GasBuddy says the decline came as oil prices moved sharply lower in reaction to news of a potential deal between the United States and Iran, although it remains to be seen whether the agreement will hold.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have decreased by 11.1 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.85. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.99. The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.18 per gallon.