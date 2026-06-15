WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- An area movie theater is getting some extra flair thanks to a local artist. Kate Cannon has been helping make movie characters come to life at Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park. Cannon's art can be seen adorning the large window by the concession stand and display tents around the theater.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Kate's first piece of art at Parkwood Cinema was the Toxic Avenger

Cannon says her manager first asked her about doing some art on chalkboards, and then it expanded to the windows. She says she tries to keep the art up to date:

"We (the manager and she) kind of work on it together, and of course, he has to take time to schedule me for that, but we'll work together on what's upcoming in a couple of months, and after the film has been out for a little bit, we'll take the old one down and put something new up."

She says she plans to gradually update the window with movies for August and September, and she has something special planned for a December sequel. Currently, moviegoers can see Supergirl, Spiderman, Minions, Moana, and more on the window.

Kate Cannon Kate Cannon

Cannon says it is fun to hear moviegoers comment on the window:

"Oh, I love hearing people talk about it! It makes me so excited when someone is going through the concession line and decides to take a picture, or they come up to the box office and ask hey who did the artwork and I'm able to say, " Oh, that was me."

You can follow Kate on Instagram and Social Media at CannonParty

Cannon says the entire process is pretty easy. She uses craft acrylic paints mixed with dish soap to put the art up and then warm water and soap to wash it all away and start over. The current display will be up for a few weeks yet before she updates for some other summer films. You can check out some of her artwork below.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Kate Cannon Kate Cannon

Kate Cannon Kate Cannon

Kate Cannon Kate Cannon

Kate Cannon Kate Cannon

Kate Cannon Kate Cannon

Kate Cannon Kate Cannon

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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