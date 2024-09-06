I'm a little embarassed to admit this -- I've not read the "Harry Potter" books.

I'm REALLY embarassed to admit this -- I've not seen ANY of the "Harry Potter" movies.

Oh, a few scenes on the internet, here and there. Enough to bluff my way through a Potterverse conversation. And even though I've been to London's King's Cross tube station at Platform 9-3/4, I've sadly not seen any of the eight Harry Potter films.

But here's my -- and YOUR chance -- to see all eight of them -- in order -- IN THE MOVIE THEATER, once again.

Marcus Theatres is selling a $35 "Harry Potter Passport" to see all eight films, in order at their theaters around the upper midwest, including Waite Park's Parkwood Cinema, the Rochester Cinema and the Duluth Cinema.

Here's the schedule:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

September 15 & 16

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

​September 22 & 23

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

​September 29 & 30

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

​October 6 & 7

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

​October 13 & 14

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

​October 20 & 21

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

​October 27 & 28

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

​November 3 & 4

The Passport allows you one admission per movie over the 8-week series. You can buy the passport online.

And if you're travelling some weekend, you can use your Passport at any of the Marcus Theatres showing the series. You can see the listing of theaters taking part in the series here.

The first Harry Potter film -- starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson -- scorched movie theater screens in 2001. The last one -- the second part of "The Deathly Hollows" -- gave a satisfying (so I'm told) end to the series in 2011.

I guess it's about time I experience what all the other Muggles have been talking about for the better part of 25 years.

Take my money, Marcus Theatres.

`