Movie Survey: Top 5 Favorite Holiday Movies, Past and Present

WAITE PARK -- Marcus Theatres set out on a mission to discover which movies from the past are included in your holiday traditions as well as which newly released movies you are most excited to see this season.

Over 4,500 people were surveyed through Marcus Theatre's Magical Movie Rewards program, including several St. Cloud metro-area rewards members.

Included in the survey was a section for people to rank their "must-see" holiday films from the past and rank the current films in the theatre that they want to see.

For most anticipated holiday blockbusters deputing in November and December, rewards members ranked their top five picks as...

1. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

2. Mary Poppins Returns

3. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

4. Aquaman

5. Ralph Breaks the Internet

A grinchy classic also takes the number one spot for must-see holiday classics...

1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966 Animated Version)

2. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

3. A Christmas Story

4. Elf

5. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Moviegoing was ranked as the third most popular holiday activity, only behind decorating a house/tree and enjoying a big holiday meal. According to the survey, 72% of folks report that going to the movies with friends and family is a yearly tradition.

Marcus Parkwood in Waite Park is expecting this season to be a busy one. Both Christmas Day and New Year's Day land on $5 Tuesdays. Holidays that land on $5 Tuesdays usually are the busiest movie days of the year. The theatre is also showing some of the holiday classics.