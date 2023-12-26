Twin Cities Fire Department Recreates This Epic 90s Holiday Movie

A Minnesota Fire Department has recreated an epic 90s movie (trailer) and it is AWESOME! The Savage Fire Department posted a video to it's TikTok that recreates the early 90s holiday classic, Home Alone.

The Savage Fire Department posted the viral TikTok late last week and so far it's garnered nearly 570 shares as of this (Tuesday 12/26) morning! The trailer that the fire department recreated is a little different than the original movie starring Macaulay Culkin.

The viral video starts off with the Savage Fire Department being paged to a fire and all of the firefighters leaving in their trucks. As the firefighters are driving to the fire, one firefighter thinks aloud that they might be forgetting something, and then realizes they left one of their co-workers behind at the station, you know 'home alone'.

The video then goes to a firefighter named Kevin 'waking up' and realizing that he was left behind, and now must 'defend' the station.

One of my favorite scenes from the movie that the department was able to recreate was the holiday dancing scene where Kevin is pulling strings to make mannequins dance, while members of the Savage Police Department look on from outside.

You can watch the viral video below, and make sure to check out the bloopers that follow!



Hats off to the Savage Fire Department, their social media manager, and the Savage Police Department for putting this together just in time for the holidays!

Maybe we can get the Waite Park or St. Cloud Department to remake a movie trailer for the 4th of July? Independence Day anyone?

