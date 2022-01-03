On December 31st, 2021 we lost the legend Betty White, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

Just a few weeks ago we were all told about a 100th birthday celebration special that would be coming to movie theaters across the country, sharing inside stories of her life and career including The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and more. The movie-length special is still set to air on January 17th and is titled Betty White: 100 Years Young.

This film event is packed with great stories and her funniest moments on screen. A fun party awaits, perfect for every generation to enjoy together.

Get our free mobile app

Betty White is someone that touched the hearts of every generation, but parents might want to be cautious of bringing kids under the age of 9 to see the film as it is not yet rated.

If you are wishing to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Hollywood's greatest, you can catch Betty White: 100 Years Young at the Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park on January 17th at 1 PM, 4 PM, and 7 PM. For more details and tickets, visit the Marcus Parkwood website.

RIP Betty White, the joke was always that she would outlive us all, and though she might not be here in person her legacy will in fact stand the test of time.

45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota