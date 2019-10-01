Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park Enforcing New Bag Policy

Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park is enforcing a new bag and purse policy as of October 1st, 2019.

Attention fellow movie-goers! We have updated our bag policy to ensure that we are supporting a safe & positive movie-going experience for everyone! With the exception of diaper bags and medical equipment bags, we will not permit bags or packages with any dimensions measuring larger than 12” x 12” x 6”.

This new policy is in effect to expedite entry into the theater as well as keep guests and workers safe. Purses, backpacks and totes all must meet the dimensions of 12" X 12" X 6". The exception to this rule will be diaper bags and medical equipment bags.

This update will be enforced starting October 1st, and as always there is no outside food or drink allowed into the theater. If you have questions on this new policy you are welcome to reach out to staff for questions, they'll be happy to assist you. For more on this you can also visit the Marcus Parkwood Cinema website.