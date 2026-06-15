ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual event makes its return to St. Cloud next week. The 53rd Annual Lemonade Art Fair will take place on June 25th on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

Over 130 vendors will line the campus sidewalks, with more than 30 of them new to the fair. In addition to all the arts and crafts, there will be 15 food trucks and family-friendly activities in the Little Lemons area. Some of the activities include pottery demonstrations, button making, and sidewalk chalk.

Granite City Days takes place from June 24th to June 28th.

Plus, there is live music by Donny Brang, Shiver Belly Dancers, Muffleur Band, Paul Imholte, and Sawyer's Dream. The opening ceremonies for Granite City Days will start at 7:00 p.m., followed by a free concert from the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra in Ritsche Auditorium. The Lemonade Art Fair runs from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

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