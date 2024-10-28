Gas, Diesel Prices Continue Typical Seasonal Decline
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas and diesel prices have fallen in the past week.
Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.05.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.07 per gallon.
The national average price of diesel has declined 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.54 per gallon.
Get our free mobile app
Gas Buddy says while many Americans incorrectly credit the upcoming election for the declines, politicians have little influence over the strong seasonal forces that drive prices lower in autumn. They say the drop in demand is pushing gas prices down, not politicians on either side.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Jake Anderson Running for St. Cloud Mayor
- Mike Conway Running for St. Cloud Mayor
- Nick Sauer Running for Sauk Rapids Mayor
- Jason Ellering Running for Sauk Rapids Mayor
- Anderson Family Donates $20 Million to Bethel University
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag