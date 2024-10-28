Gas, Diesel Prices Continue Typical Seasonal Decline

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas and diesel prices have fallen in the past week.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.05.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.07 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.54 per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says while many Americans incorrectly credit the upcoming election for the declines, politicians have little influence over the strong seasonal forces that drive prices lower in autumn. They say the drop in demand is pushing gas prices down, not politicians on either side.

READ RELATED ARTICLES