Gas Prices Predicted to Fall Below $3 This Fall

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas Buddy has released its annual Labor Day travel forecast.

They are predicting the average price of gas will continue its recent downward trend, falling to $3.27 per gallon on Labor Day, which is the lowest Labor Day price since 2021.

They say hurricane season has been quiet so far, with no threats to major gasoline and diesel-producing refineries, it's looking more and more likely that we may avoid a later summer price spike.

Gas Buddy says we have the best opportunity in years for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon. As we get closer to Thanksgiving, we should see tens of thousands of stations ultimately fall back below that level.

Gas Buddy is showing a handful of gas stations in St. Cloud selling gas below the $3 mark including GFI gas at $2.85, Stop N Go at $2.85, Sam's Club at $2.95.

Gas stations in most states will start transitioning to winter-blend gas on September 16th, which will likely help accelerate the decline in gas prices.

