September 20, 1949 – February 4, 2026

Memorial services celebrating the life of Gary W. Vigoren, age 76, of Sartell, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 15, 2026 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial services will be held at Camp Ripley 9:00 am Tuesday, February 17 2026.

Gary was born on September 20, 1949 in Bagley, Minnesota to Roy and Genevieve (Ysen) Vigoren. He served honorably in the United States Army, being deployed in 1971 to Vietnam. In 1975 he married Mary Jo Hillstead. Together they raised three children. They remained married for 27 years until divorcing in 2002. Gary worked as a Millwright for many years, retiring from the Verso Paper Mill in Sartell.

Gary deeply valued time spent with friends and family, finding his greatest joy in moments shared with those he loved most. He especially treasured his role as a grandfather to his six grandchildren and delighted in being part of their lives. Gary loved creating meaningful connections and often expressed his care for others through the time and attention he gave them.

He had a strong love for the outdoors and enjoyed golfing and spending time in nature, passions that once led him to live in Alaska for several years. Gary was a gifted woodworking artist who continually created handcrafted wooden pieces for friends and family. His woodworking was more than a hobby, it was a heartfelt expression of generosity and creativity. He also enjoyed photography and writing, using each art form to capture memories and share his unique perspective on the world.

He is survived by his children, Eric (Katie) of Colorado; Mike (Kristen) of Big Lake, Trina (Cory) Peeters of Sartell and his beloved grandchildren, Brady, Brooklyn, Benjamin, Molly, Thomas and Ms. Mia as well as his brother Steve (Peggy) and sister Cathy (Billy) both of International Falls.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

Donations are preferred in lieu of flowers.