Gary Schmid, 84, Eden Valley

October 3, 1939 - August 7, 2024

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Paynesville Lutheran Church, in Paynesville, MN for Gary Schmid age 84 of Eden Valley, MN. He died on August 7, 2024 at Talamore Senior Living in St. Cloud, MN. Pastor Paul Shumaker of Paynesville Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the Eden Lake Cemetery at Eden Valley, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at Paynesville Lutheran Church.

He was born on October 3, 1939 the son of Leonard and Lucille (Beach) Schmid in Minneapolis, MN. Gary was raised in the Buffalo, MN area where he attended school. After school he worked at Bongard’s Creamery. He married Sharon Sandey on September 16, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN. Four children were born to this union.

Gary worked for his brother Robert driving truck for five years, before purchasing his own truck in 1965. He also farmed for several years in the Buffalo and Eden Valley area both dairy farming, raising hogs and working 388 acres of land. As the years went on, he continued trucking and in 1988 started Central States Express, Inc. operating 10 trucks and 13 trailers. He continued to be active in the trucking industry until 2018 when he retired.

Gary loved mowing his lawn, golfing, riding in his truck, was an avid Vikings fan, bowling, feeding his birds, putting puzzles together and beating his kids in the game Monopoly.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley and lately was a member of Paynesville Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by; his parents; two sons, Gary and Daniel; and five brothers.

Gary is survived by; his wife of 62 years Sharon of Eden Valley; one daughter Lori (William) Utsch of Richmond, MN and Dean (Deb Mahnke) Schmid of Coon Rapids, MN; six grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; his brother Steven Schmid of McGregor, MN and one sister Carol Baus of South Dakota; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.