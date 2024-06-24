Gary Proell, 75, St. Cloud

July 17, 1948 - June 24, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 1, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gary Proell, 75 of St. Cloud who died Monday, June 24, 2024 at his home in St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Gary was born July 17, 1948 in St. Cloud to Herbert & Eleanor (Brang) Proell. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1966 and went on to attend St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Community & Technical College. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He married Glenda Squibb on February 9, 1974. Gary worked at Dezurik for over 30 years as a senior designer. He is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and a member of the VFW Post #428.

He is survived by his wife Glenda of St. Cloud; sons, Philip (Heather) of Hugo; Benjamin of Minneapolis; daughter, Katie (Nick) Stadem of St. Anthony; grandchildren, Maisie & Quinn Stadem, sisters and brothers, Joan Proell-Mosher of Peoria, IL; Mark (Irene) of Bloomington; Joyce (Ken) Proell-Kenevan of Sauk Centre; Jeff (Maureen) Proell of Rice.

He is preceded in death by parents, brother-in-law, Tom Mosher.