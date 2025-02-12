Gary E. Hasbrook, 72, Paynesville

November 29, 1952 - February 11, 2025

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville, MN for Gary Edgar Hasbrook age 72. He died on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at the CentraCare Paynesville Hospital in Paynesville, MN. Barb Jones will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Gary was born on November 29, 1952 at Princeton, MN the son of Edgar and Anna (Jorgenson) Hasbrook. Gary moved with his family many times and eventually graduated from Kensington High School at Kensington, MN. He was united in marriage to Beverly Sebring on January 28, 1975 at Watertown, SD.

Through the years they lived in various locations in Minnesota and Kansas where Gary worked for the Clay Center, KS, street department and on various other jobs and farms. He retired in 2010 and moved to Paynesville in 2011. This has been his home since that time.

In his retirement he loved being a shade tree mechanic, flying drones, making his mom’s pancakes, watching westerns, spending time with his dogs and cats. He also never missed an auction or garage sale. His grandchild knew him for his whisker rubs and M and M’s

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; four brothers, Raymond, Walter, Richard, and Charles Hasbrook.

He is survived by; his wife of 50 years Beverly Hasbrook; one daughter Stacy (Mark) Erickson; three sons, Stuart (Maria) Hasbrook, Stanley (Bridget) Hasbrook, and Mike Hasbrook Kegg; 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois Duchane and Edna Gallus; two brothers, Clarence and Donald Hasbrook; one sister-in-law, Jean Hasbrook; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.