ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a garage fire Tuesday.

The call came in for the fire just before 5:00 p.m. along 14th Avenue Southeast.

The detached garage in the alley of the property was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed by the time fire trucks arrived. There was also one vehicle inside the garage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt.

