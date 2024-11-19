Gail Drinkwine, 67, St. Cloud

September 10, 1957 - November 15, 2024

attachment-Gail Drinkwine loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gail Marie Drinkwine, liturgical musician, who died unexpectedly on November 15, 2024 at the age of 67 at her home. Interment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and will continue after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Gail was born September 10, 1957 in St. Cloud to Edwin and Sally (Meyer) Bretz. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1975 and later attended the College of Saint Benedict. She had two daughters, Angelique and Alicia. She went on to marry the man of her dreams and love of her life, Paul Drinkwine, in 1990.

Gail was a great friend to many but had so much love for her best friends, Gerilyn and Bill Hommerding. She loved animals especially her kitties Earl, Boo, Clyde, Lilah, and Sissy. Her greatest joy in life was becoming a grandmother, a job in which she held with supreme superiority. Her grandchildren are Blake “Blakeins/Hims” Theisen, Emysha “E” Overton, Brynn “Brynncess” McDonald, Carter “Car-Car Sauce/Hims 2” McDonald, Regan “Regsta” Flohrs, Anthony “Ant” Winters, and Lovie “Lil Lovie” Winters.

Gail loved the lord and praised him each day with the sound of her beautiful soprano and her unparalleled gift for the piano and organ. She remained unequivocally strong in her faith her entire life. She began working for the Catholic Church in 1969 as a musician and ended her life long career at the Parish of St. Anthony’s.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents Sally (Meyer) Bretz and Edwin Bretz and her siblings Michael Bretz and Susan (Bretz) Wollack.

Words cannot describe the unimaginable void Paul’s “Tweetie” has left us. But she firmly believed in giving those who pass away a good “send-off,” so that’s what we will do!

We love you always and always, to infinity and beyond!