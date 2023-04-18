Memorial Services Set for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen

GLENWOOD (WJON News) -- The funeral arrangements have been announced for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen.

The Sheriff's Office says a public memorial service honoring the life of Deputy Josh Owen will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Minnewaska School Gymnasium, 25122 State Highway 28, Glenwood.

Visitation for Deputy Owen will be held on Friday, April 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins, also at the Gymnasium.

The Sartell Fire Department was among the many first responders that honored Owen as his body was taken from the Ramsey County Medical Examiners office back to Glenwood on Monday moring.

Owen was shot and killed on Saturday night while responding to a call in Cyrus. Another deputy and a Starbuck police officer were also shot and are recovering from their injuries.

