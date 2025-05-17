Frost Advisory Sunday Morning in Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Talk about temperature whiplash. From record high temperatures in the 90s last Sunday to low temperatures close to freezing this Sunday.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Several counties in central and Western Minnesota are included in the advisory including Stearns and Benton.

Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

Cover your plants

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

More Rain Next Week

Another storm system arrives from the southwest Monday, lasting into mid-week. Best rain chances are in western and southern MN with chances decreasing to the north and east.

St. Cloud has had 1.21 inches of rain so far this month, which is 0.60 inches below normal.

