Frederick T. “Fred” Rudolph, 73, St. Cloud

April 28, 1949 - November 2, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Frederick T. “Fred” Rudolph, age 73 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Interment will take place with military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Fred was born April 28, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Stephen and Getrude (Weitzel) Rudolph. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. Fred married Jan Ross on November 4, 1972 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was District Manager for ShoeCorp for over 20 years. Fred returned to school and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Superior. He was an agent for Prudential as a Financial Planner until his retirement. He was a member of St. Augustine’s parish, a life member of the St. Cloud East Side VFW Post #4847, other civic organizations, Rotary International and was Paul Harris Fellow.

Fred was a faithful Viking fan, he loved to fish and was a loving daycare Dad (buddy) to Jan’s daycare children. He was a good husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and Marine; he was a Great Man.

Fred is survived by his wife, Jan; children, Glen (Kristi), Fred II; grandchildren, Madelyn, Laney, Lila and Bryce Rudolph; brothers and sisters, Stephen (Patricia) Payne, Charlotte Gromberg, Sister Susan Rudolph, OSB, Al (Ruth) Rudolph, William (Madelyn) Rudolph, Fran (Tony) Schmitz, Joan (Jack) Kain and Francis (Laura) Rudolph; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sisters, Stephen Rudolph, Julie Burke, Bertha “Bebe” Huberty and Rosella “Rosie” Dickinson.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.