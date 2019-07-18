Frederick A. Lashinski, 95, St. Cloud

June 3, 1924 - July 17, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Frederick A. Lashinski, 95 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Fred was born on June 3, 1924 in Little Falls, Minnesota to the late Albert and Louise (Gwost) Lashinski. He married Josephine Kroll on June 3, 1946 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. They farmed in the Royalton area for two years and in the Little Falls area until their retirement in 1978. Fred also was employed in maintenance at the Holiday Inn for ten years. Josephine passed away in 1985. Fred married Florentine (Woods) Wlaznak in 1988 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish where he served as Eucharistic Minister and the Knights of Columbus Council #12098.

Fred enjoyed locksmithing, bowling, fishing and fixing things.

He is survived by his children, Ron (Judy) of South Haven, Maryrose Beasley Roberts (Leon) of Roundup, MT, Gerard (Michelle) of St. Cloud, Kathryn (Terry) Franzwa of St. Cloud, Lin (David) Whiteman of Chaska; daughter-in-law, Becky of Camdeton, MO; 22 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Brezinka, Gene (Irene), Jeanette (Don) Wippler, Diane (Larry) Zylka; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both wives, Josephine in 1988 and Florentine in 2017; infant daughter, Jane; children, Kathleen (Ken) Ponsness, Joseph Wlaznak; granddaughter, Elizabeth Lashinski; son-in-law, Grafton Beasley; and siblings, Ray, Irene Oldakowski, Bernice Euteneuer, Dan, David, Jim and Jerry.

A special thank you to the staffs of St. Benedict’s Center and CentraCare Hospice for their loving care.