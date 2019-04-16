Frank D. Weaver, 81, Long Prairie

September 6, 1937 - April 13, 2019

Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1-4 pm at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Frank Weaver who died Saturday at CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie.

Frank was born September 6, 1937 in New Columbia, PA to Frank D. & Jeanne F. (Britton) Weaver. He served his country in the Unites States Navy for 22 years. He worked as a flight engineer and was proud that he never stepped foot on a ship in his entire navel career. He married Peggy Jean Westphal on April 20, 1958 in Hesperia, CA. After retiring from the Navy, Frank and Peggy farmed in Long Prairie for over 45 years. Frank loved fishing, hunting, gardening and farming. He liked to shoot skeet and trap, he attended many gun shows over the years. He liked gambling, (especially playing bingo), and bowling in the senior league. He especially loved spending time with his family. He loved his grandchildren very much and was very involved in their activities.

He is survived by his wife Peggy of Long Prairie; daughter, Mary Westphal of Long Prairie; son, Richard Weaver of Bremerton, WA; grandchildren, Michelle Holt of Boise, ID; Thomas Holt of Eagle Bend; brothers and sister, Robert (Ruth), Linda (Richard) McKee, Thomas (Ladon) all of New Columbia, PA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Georgie, and daughter, Susan Marie Mayfield.