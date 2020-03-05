Francis ‘Frank’ Knapek, 76, Foley

June 12, 1943 - March 3, 2020

Francis 'Frank' Knapek, age 76 of Foley, passed away March 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital with his family by his side. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Saturday at the church in Gilman. Parish Prayers will be 7:30 PM, Friday evening at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Francis John Knapek was born June 12, 1943 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Alex and Johanna (Mastey) Knapek. He married Donna Mae Loesch on June 18, 1964 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pearl Lake, Minnesota. Frank farmed all of his life in Mayhew Lake Township, Benton County. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing. He was a past board member of the Little Rock Creamery and the Benton County Co-op. Frank enjoyed visiting and joking with people and family. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Mae, Foley and sons: Joseph (Wendy), Foley; Tim (Kathy), Foley and Brian (Andra), Kimball as well as 9 grandchildren and his faithful dog, Buddy. He is also survived by his sisters and brother: Bernadine Nicol, Minneapolis; Phyllis (Bob) Batt, CA.; Lorraine (Dick) Kuklock, Minneapolis; Marcel (Rosemary), Sartell and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Knapek of Sartell. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Eugene Knapek and brother-in-law, Bill Nicol.