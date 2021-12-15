Francis A. Muntifering, 92, St. Augusta

January 17, 1929 - December 10, 2021

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Francis A. Muntifering, age 92 of St. Augusta who passed Friday, December 10, 2021 at his home. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Interment will take place at the parish cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the St. Mary Help of Christians Gathering Space in St. Augusta. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Francis was born January 17, 1929 in St. Augusta, Minnesota to Henry and Genevieve (Krebs) Muntifering. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1946. Francis was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Francis was united in marriage to Shirley A. Blommer on June 16, 1956 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and the couple have made their home in St. Augusta since 1958. Francis retired from the Minnesota State Correction Facility-St. Cloud after 31 years of service. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish and a Life member of the St. Cloud Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428.

Fran was an avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting at the Ista Ranch in Wyoming.

Fran is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; sons, Timothy (Mary Kay) of St. Cloud, Thomas (Tina) of Boise, Idaho, and Steven (Claudia) St. Cloud; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Gary of St. Cloud; and sister, Kathleen McStott of St. Augusta.

He was preceded in death by his son; Richard; great granddaughter, Miara Bansal; brothers, Ralph, Fred “Fritz”, Robert and Harold “Babe”; sisters, Marge Seanger and Harriet Henkemeyer.