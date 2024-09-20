Forbes Ranks SCSU Among America’s Top 500 Colleges
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has earned a stop on the Forbes list of America's Top Colleges for 2024.
The list recognizes the top 500 colleges and universities across the country based on factors such as student success, return on investment, and alumni salaries and influence.
SCSU is the only school in the Minnesota State system to be named to the list.
The university's strong academic programs focus on in-demand fields have led to 90 percent of Huskies employed in their chosen fields within a year after graduation.
Forbes touts the University's efforts to, "reimagine the first-year experience".
In addition to the Forbes list, SCSU also placed 22nd on the US News and World Report Top Public Universities in the Midwest.
