Flu Hospitalizations Surpass 5,000 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The number of people who have been hospitalized in Minnesota this season with complications related to influenza has surpassed 5,000.

The updated numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health say just over 5,100 people have been hospitalized. That compares to 4,375 all of last season. There were 753 new hospitalizations last week.

Deaths related to influenza are at 163, including one pediatric death. Last year there were 270 deaths.

There were 19 new school outbreaks this past week, bringing the total to 176.

There were 16 new long-term care facility outbreaks, bringing the total to 76.

