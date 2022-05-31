Florence M. Petrich, 96, Sartell

November 7, 1925 - May 26, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Florence M. Petrich, age 96, who passed away on May 26 at Quiet Oaks in St. Augusta. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Wednesday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Florence was born on November 7, 1925 in Albany, MN to John & Mary (Heinen) Bloch. She married Joseph Petrich on April 6, 1948 at Seven Dolor’s Catholic Church in Albany. They enjoyed 52 years of married life until Joseph passed away April 11, 2000. Florence and Joseph were blessed with 9 children, 30 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.

A devoted Catholic with great faith, Florence was happiest when spending time with family and friends. Besides being known for her baking, cooking, gardening and canning skills (her raised doughnuts were amazing), she was an ace at playing a wide variety of card games. Florence and Joseph raised their large family on a farm in rural Benton County until 1979 when they retired to a home on Briggs Lake. In 1999 they moved to a home in Sartell and in her latest years, she has been a resident in the Memory Care unit of Country Manor.

Florence is survived by her children, Mary (John) Schmitz, Rockford, Tom (Lois) Petrich, Andover, Joann (Ray) Rueckert, St. Joseph, Richard Petrich, Princeton, John (Deb) Petrich, Sauk Rapids, Joe (Robin) Petrich, Eden Prairie and Loren (Jean) Petrich, Maple Grove, daughter-in-law, Jean Kempen, Elk River; son-in-law, Kevin Pietrzak, Gilman; siblings, Leo (Pat) Bloch, David Bloch, Alfred (Mary) Bloch, Bob (Carol) Bloch and Patty Colliander; sister-in-law, Theresa Bloch; brother-in-law, Richard Huberty, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; children, Jim Petrich, Elizabeth Pietrzak, and Baby Boy Petrich; her parents and seven siblings.