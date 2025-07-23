UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for parts of Stearns and Benton Counties.

The Flash Flood Warning for western Benton County and Northeastern Stearns County will be in effect until 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The public has reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in and around Albany, moving northeast at 35 miles an hour.

Between three and four inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the warned area.

Some flash flooding is already occurring.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Collegeville, Albany, Avon, Holdingford, Rice, Farming, St. Wendel, Opole, St. Stephen, and St. Martin.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas will be likely.

Further north of St. Cloud, there are flood warnings and watches also in effect for counties in northern Minnesota.

