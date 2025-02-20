Minnesota Governor Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff

Minnesota Governor Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota from sunrise until sunset on Saturday.

It is in honor and remembrance of David Maland. Maland was shot while on duty as a federal border agent last month in Vermont.

His interment is to be held on Saturday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Walz says,

“Minnesota is deeply saddened by the loss of David Christopher Maland, a Minnesotan who committed his life to serving our nation,”

Maland grew up in the Blue Earth and Fairmont area.  A GoFundMe page set up in his honor has raised over $63,000 so far.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from

Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON