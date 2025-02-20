Minnesota Governor Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota from sunrise until sunset on Saturday.

It is in honor and remembrance of David Maland. Maland was shot while on duty as a federal border agent last month in Vermont.

His interment is to be held on Saturday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Walz says,

“Minnesota is deeply saddened by the loss of David Christopher Maland, a Minnesotan who committed his life to serving our nation,”

Maland grew up in the Blue Earth and Fairmont area. A GoFundMe page set up in his honor has raised over $63,000 so far.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

READ RELATED ARTICLES