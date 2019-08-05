Five People Hurt in Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 25 at County Road 37 in Monticello.

A car driven by 19-year-old Victoria Drum of Big Lake was going west on the county road trying to turn onto southbound Highway 25 when it was struck by an SUV.

Drum and her passenger, 19-year-old Cindy Corrigan of Clear Lake, were both taken to St. Cloud Hosptial with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV 42-year-old Jacinta Calhoun of St. Paul, and her two passengers 15-year-old Jeremiah Calhoun and 13-year-old Jacinta Higgins, were all taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.