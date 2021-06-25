Fishing Popularity Still High in Minnesota [PODCAST]

Last year during the pandemic fishing license sales were at an all time high. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says license sales this year were about the same as last year. Glen thinks many people got back into fishing last year and those have stuck with it this year. He says he's seeing more activity on the lakes during the week than in year's past with the public accesses in some cases looking just as busy as what weekend's used to look like. Glen says weekend's have been crazy this spring and summer.

The continued warmer weather has increased water temperatures into the 70s and Glen says water temperatures into the 80s could happen if we continue to see 90 degree days. Schmitt says there has been some warm weather fish die off already and that typically doesn't happen until July or August. He says the fish still need to eat and they're remain active along weed lines, in bays and shaded areas. Glen says he is continuing to use live bait and promotes night crawlers and leeches.

Glen says it is important to work your hunting dogs in the summer. He says you should pick your spots when the weather isn't extremely warm but it isn't good for hunting dogs to remain inactive for long periods of time. He says like people dogs can put on unwanted weight.

Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joins me every Thursday at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.