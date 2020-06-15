Fire Destroys Kimball Area House Monday

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- An unoccupied house near Kimball is a total loss after an early morning fire Monday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says police and fire were called to the home along 335th Street in Kingston Township just after midnight. Deputies arrived to find the home fully engulfed and learned the house was not occupied at the time of the fire.

The home, owned by Schiefelbein Farms is considered a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to help determine the cause of the blaze.