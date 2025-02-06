Fire Damages Stearns County Pallet Business

GETTY TOWNSHIP ( WJON News) -- A Stearns County business was damaged by fire Wednesday.

The sheriff's office got a 911 call for a possible fire at Centre Pallet and Lumber at around 12:40 p.m. The business is located at 37622, 395th Avenue, south of Sauk Centre.

The caller reported smoke coming from the boiler room attached to a 50x120-foot building.

Authorities were notified of recent electrical issues and the caller believed the insulation had caught fire.

Fire departments from Sauk Centre, Melrose, and Elrosa responded to the scene. There were no injuries and the fire was contained to the boiler room of the building.

