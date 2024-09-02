Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Morrison County

RANDALL (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Randall.

A Harley Davidson Motorcycle/Trike and a Ford Bronco were traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The Bronco was in the left lane and the motorcycle in the right. The Motorcycle merged into the right lane in front of the Bronco. The motorcycle's rear tire collided with the passenger side of the Bronco's front bumper.

The riders of the motorcycle were ejected and came to a stop on the west shoulder.

The Ford Bronco rolled multiple times before stopping in the left lane of Eastbound Highway 10 on its wheels.

Sixty-nine-year-old David Searcy of Sauk Centre died in the crash. His passenger 69-year-old Ruth Ann Searcy was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old boy driving the Bronco was not hurt.

